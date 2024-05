Rosie Giles and Alex Maritz of Tralee Rowing Club won the Division 2, Junior 18B Women's Double Sculls title over 2000m at Skibbereen Grand League Regatta at the National Rowing Centre, Cork.

The Tralee duo showed themselves to be cool customers, cruising steadily through a field of rivals from clubs all over the country.

They closed out the race with a devastating sprint storming past race leaders Shannon Rowing Club to take gold by clear water.