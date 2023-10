Eileen Gleeson will remain in charge of the Republic of Ireland senior women's team until the end of the Nations League campaign.

The FAI say they have reached the long list stage in the recruitment process as they search for a permanent replacement for Vera Pauw.

Gleeson has already guided Ireland to two wins in their group - but won't be considered for the full-time role.

The campaign resumes later this month with two matches against Albania.