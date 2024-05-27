Advertisement
Sport

Giro d’Italia victory goes to Pogacar

May 27, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrysport
Giro d’Italia victory goes to Pogacar
Share this article

Tadej Pogacar has won the Giro d'Italia.

The Slovenian finished nine-minutes-and-56 seconds ahead Dani Martinez at the top of the overall standings.

Tim Merlier crossed the line first in at the end of the final 21st stage in Rome.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
First game of season at the Oyster Oval today
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man dies following alleged assault in North Kerry
First game of season at the Oyster Oval today
Ballyheigue victorious in Reserve Cup Final
Record number of new home commencements recorded in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus