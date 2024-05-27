Giro d’Italia victory goes to Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar has won the Giro d'Italia.
The Slovenian finished nine-minutes-and-56 seconds ahead Dani Martinez at the top of the overall standings.
Tim Merlier crossed the line first in at the end of the final 21st stage in Rome.
Advertisement
Tadej Pogacar has won the Giro d'Italia.
The Slovenian finished nine-minutes-and-56 seconds ahead Dani Martinez at the top of the overall standings.
Tim Merlier crossed the line first in at the end of the final 21st stage in Rome.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus