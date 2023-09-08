Advertisement
Gauff and Sabalenka set up women's singles final showdown

Sep 8, 2023 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Coco Gauff will play Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final at the US Open.

Gauff beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets overnight, while Sabalenka came from a set down to get the better of Madison Keys.

