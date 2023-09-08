Gauff and Sabalenka set up women's singles final showdown

Coco Gauff will play Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final at the US Open.
Gauff beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets overnight, while Sabalenka came from a set down to get the better of Madison Keys.
