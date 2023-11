Leinster's Garry Ringrose says Ireland's World Cup exit remains tough to take.

The national team lost by 4 points to New Zealand in France last month.

Ringrose is set to feature for the province against Munster at the weekend and he's enjoying the day to day process once more.

Munster duo Peter O'Mahony and Jack O'Donoghue are set to miss Saturday's URC game against Leinster in Dublin because of injury.