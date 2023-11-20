Garvey's Tralee Warriors make it two wins from two in BI Development League

Tralee Warriors made it two from two in the Basketball Ireland Development League with a come from behind win over Tipp Talons in Mercy Mounthawk Gym on Sunday evening.

The Warriors led early in the contest but a second quarter blitz from the Talons saw the hosts having to chase the game and only led again in the final minute of the game in what was an extraordinary comeback.

The Warriors got off to a great start and threes from Jack Tobin and Daire Kennelly allied to a double from inside from Dan Bowler helped them lead 13-4. Tipp Talons response was kickstarted with Sammy Bah hitting a three either side of major scores from Arthur Geronimo that saw the visitors back on terms but Aaron Fleming and a three from Brian O’Leary gave the Warriors an 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.



In an extraordinary second quarter the Talons hit the Warriors with a barrage of scores that

threatened to put the contest beyond the hosts by half time. Adam Parker and a double from Niall Walsh started the blitz and though the Warriors punctuated the Talons run with scores from

Kennelly, O’Leary, Josh Osayanrhion and Olaf Michalczuk the Tipperary outfit ran riot. The scores rained down with Graceson Burke posting 7, Walsh scoring 13 for the quarter, and Adam Parker registering 10 and by half time the Talons were 20 points to the good.

The Warriors got themselves right back into the contest in the third by turning the tables on the

Tipperary side by keeping them to 5 points for the quarter. Steven Bowler was on the mark with four and a hat trick of scores from Josh Osayanrhion and a major from James Fernane helped the Warriors cut the half-time deficit from 20 to 9 at three quarter time and trailed by 48-57.

The Warriors continued to cut the Talons advantage early in the final quarter after James Fernane and Arthur Geronimo exchanged scores, it was Aaron Fleming who stepped up the mark with back to back threes that left a single score between the sides. Fernane fired in another three and captain Daire Kennelly was in range to maintain the Warriors momentum but Parker and Walsh combined for 8 points to keep the Talons 68-62 up with three minutes on the clock.

However that would be the Tipperary side’s final tally as Aaron Fleming was again on the mark from distance and when Bowler added the sides were level. Not surprisingly it was Aaron Fleming, who top scored with 17, that hit the clutch two point score that put the Warriors in front for the first time since the end of the first quarter. Olaf Michalczuk obliged with two from two to complete the comeback and give the Warriors a hard fought but deserved win.

Scorers:

Tralee Warriors: Aaron Fleming 17, Daire Kennelly 10, James Fernane 9

Tipp Talons: Adam Parker 18, Niall Walsh 18, Sammy Bah 11