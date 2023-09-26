Garvey's Tralee Warriors launch new Super League campaign

Warriors team with Jim Garvey and Kevin McCarthy

Warriors trio Rap Buivydas, Steven Bowler and Olaf Michalczuk

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors launched their 2023/2024 season at Garvey’s Supervalu in Tralee this evening (Monday) ahead of the start of the Super League campaign this weekend. The Warriors took a short break from preparations for the opening game of the season, and what promises to be a stern early test for John Dowling’s charges, at home to Moycullen of Galway on Saturday night.

Following the departure of four of their Senior players from last season namely; Dre Jackson, Matija Jokic, Andree Michelsson and Aivaras Ousis, the Warriors recruitment department were busy over the summer bringing in a number of exciting additions to the set up.

Into the Warriors roster comes 6’1’’ guard Johnny Williams from Richmond, Virginia, playing out of Virginia Commonwealth University and 6’8’’ forward Jarvis Doles from Baltimore, Maryland, playing out of University of Maryland, Baltimore County. They are joined by former Warriors Rap Buivydas and Ryan Leonard who return to the Tralee set up after spells in the US. Tralee native Cian O’Sullivan also joins the squad list after spending a number of seasons in both the US and Spain.

With the recent announcement of the retirement of double winning captain Fergal O’Sullivan, Warriors stalwart Eoin Quigley will step up to assume the captaincy of the team for the season ahead. Kieran Donaghy, Darragh O’Hanlon, Daniel Jokubaitis, Jack Tobin, Steven Bowler, James Fernane, Zygimantas Kaletka and Keelan Crowe are also all back for more and bring their collective wealth of skill and experience to the squad.

The players making their breakthrough this season include last season’s Warriors U20 National League winning captain Eddie Sheehy along with exciting young stars Olaf Michalczuk and Joshua Osayanrhion who also take their places on the roster.

The Warriors will be coached again this season by John Dowling, assisted by Gareth Moore, Jimmy Diggins and new addition to the coaching set up Jack Curran, and the team will be managed by Anne Connolly and Ursula O’Keeffe.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors take on Moycullen in the Tralee Sports Complex this Saturday night with tip-off at 7.30pm.

Season tickets at €100 for adults and €50 for children and standard match tickets at €10 for adults and €5 for children are available to purchase on the Tralee Warriors website - traleewarriors.com

Pictures courtesy of Liam Ryan.