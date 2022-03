BASKETBALL

Garvey's Tralee Warriors bid for a League and Cup Double continues this afternoon.

The Cup champions are away to DBS Eanna at 3pm in the semi-final of the InsureMyVan.ie Superleague.

Advertisement

The winners will face C&S Neptune who inflicted a first home defeat of the season on Tradehouse Central Ballincollig last night to reach the final.

John Drummey spoke to Warriors Coach, John Dowling.