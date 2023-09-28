Advertisement
Sport

Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin their Super League campaign this weekend

Sep 28, 2023 13:43 By radiokerrysport
Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin their Super League campaign this weekend
Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin their Super League campaign this weekend.

The Warriors will be at home to Moycullen of Galway on Saturday night.

With the recent announcement of the retirement of double winning captain Fergal O’Sullivan, Warriors stalwart Eoin Quigley will step up to assume the captaincy of the team for the season ahead.

Tralee native Cian O’Sullivan re-joins the squad list after spending a number of seasons in both the US and Spain.

Kieran Donaghy also makes his return for another season with the Tralee Warriors. The Former Kerry footballer is excited about the Super League campaign…

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors take on Moycullen in the Tralee Sports Complex this Saturday night with tip-off at 7.30pm.

