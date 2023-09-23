Advertisement
Galway champs after victory over Kerry FC

Sep 23, 2023
Galway champs after victory over Kerry FC
Galway United will replace UCD in next season’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Galway’s 4-nil win away to Kerry FC saw them crowned First Division champions.

Wissam opened the scoring for the visitors in the 31st minute from a corner that was won after a mix-up in the Kerry defence.

Sean McGrath and Leo Gaxha came close to equalising for Kerry before half-time but the newly crowned champions scored three more times in the second half.

Twice from David Hurley, including a penalty, and the other from substitute Francely Lomboto.

UCD's scoreless draw at home to Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers last night doomed them to relegation.

Derry City lost further ground on Shamrock Rovers, having Ronan Boyce sent off in a 1-nil defeat away to Sligo.

Tom Lonergan scored twice as St. Pat’s beat ten-man Dundalk 3-1.

Shelbourne were 2-1 winners at home to Cork City.

While Drogheda and Bohemians drew nil-nil.

Cobh Ramblers secured their First Division playoff spot last night with a 5-1 drubbing of ten-man Finn Harps.

Second placed Waterford dented Longford’s playoff hopes with a 3-nil win.

Wexford were 2-1 winners at home to Bray.

Athlone had a man sent off in their 4-1 defeat away to Treaty United.

Kerry U17s v Limerick today is off.

