Advertisement
Sport

Galway can win First Division in Kerry tonight

Sep 22, 2023 08:26 By radiokerrysport
Galway can win First Division in Kerry tonight
Share this article

Galway United can tonight win the SSE Airtricity League First Division in Tralee.

Kerry FC host the champions elect at 7.45.

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy

Advertisement

Galway mightn't even need a point if Waterford come away from Longford empty-handed.

Cobh could secure their playoff spot with a win at home to Finn Harps.

Athlone go to Treaty United, and Wexford play Bray.

Advertisement

The top two in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division are both away to a pair of strugglers this evening.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers travel to UCD.

While Derry City start the night four-points adrift of Rovers, and go to Sligo Rovers.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, third placed St. Pat's take on Dundalk tonight,

Bohemians go to Drogheda,

And Shelbourne host Cork City.

Advertisement

All of tonight's domestic games kick off at 7.45.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

It’s the penultimate day of Listowel Harvest Festival
Advertisement
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Potentially costly win for France
Advertisement

Recommended

It’s the penultimate day of Listowel Harvest Festival
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Potentially costly win for France
European debut to forget for Brighton
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus