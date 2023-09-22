Galway can win First Division in Kerry tonight

Galway United can tonight win the SSE Airtricity League First Division in Tralee.

Kerry FC host the champions elect at 7.45.

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy

Galway mightn't even need a point if Waterford come away from Longford empty-handed.

Cobh could secure their playoff spot with a win at home to Finn Harps.

Athlone go to Treaty United, and Wexford play Bray.

The top two in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division are both away to a pair of strugglers this evening.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers travel to UCD.

While Derry City start the night four-points adrift of Rovers, and go to Sligo Rovers.

Elsewhere, third placed St. Pat's take on Dundalk tonight,

Bohemians go to Drogheda,

And Shelbourne host Cork City.

All of tonight's domestic games kick off at 7.45.