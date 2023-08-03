Advertisement
Galvin Looking To Go One Better This Year

Aug 3, 2023 11:26 By radiokerrysport
Galvin Looking To Go One Better This Year
The Kerry Ladies preparation for the All Ireland Final is well underway.

They'll face Dublin on Sunday week after beating Mayo in last Saturday's All Ireland Semi final.

Speaking to Jerry O Sullivan on Kerry Today this morning midfielder Louise Galvin says,

the team are hoping to bring some Joy to the county get the win after last years loss to Meath,

The Kerry ladies Team & Management are holding an open training session at Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.`

There will be a 'Meet & Greet' with the players.

Entry: Via Lewis Road Only

Time: 11:15am to 12noon

