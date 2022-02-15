GALVIN & CONFLATED handed joint top weight for Grand National

GALVIN and CONFLATED have been handed joint top weight for the 2022 Randox Grand National.
The weights for the 107 horses have been unveiled this afternoon in front of an invited audience.
Mike Vince is amongst them
