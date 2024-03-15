Galopin des Champs retains Gold Cup

Galopin des Champs has retained the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The odds-on favourite, trained by Willie Mullins, beat Jack Kennedy's mount Gerri Colombe into second, with the Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler in third.

It was Mullins’ third winner of the day, following victory for Majborough in the Triumph Hurdle.

And Paul Townend mount, Absurde, claimed the County Handicap Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott picked up two winners today, with Stellar Story a 33-to-1 winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle.

And Better Days Ahead brought the festival to a close by winning the Martin Pipe.