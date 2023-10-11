GAA news and results

John Kiely has been handed a one-year extension as manager of the Limerick senior hurlers.
He was ratified at a meeting of the county board last night.
However, it was confirmed that performance coach Caroline Currid will not be part of the management team for next season.
Limerick will bid to become the first county to win five All-Ireland hurling titles in a row in 2024.
Kerry LGFA U15 District Final
Mid Kerry 3-14 to Tralee District 1-6.
North Kerry Under 14 ‘A’ Hurling Championship semi-final
Abbeydorney v Kilmoyley @ Abbeydorney, 7.00pm