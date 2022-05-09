Future of Champions League expected to be decided this week

The future of the Champions League is expected to be decided in a crucial series of meetings this week.

The European Club Association's board will decide whether to support controversial proposals to allow some clubs to qualify based on their historical performances.

The tournament is expected to be expanded from 32 to 36 teams from 2024.

Advertisement

==

The Professional Footballers' Association has launched a major consultation into the link between football and dementia.

It follows a study that found former players were five times more likely to develop the disease with repetitive heading having an impact.

Advertisement

The PFA hopes to set up an industry-wide care fund to support ex footballers living with conditions caused by brain injuries.