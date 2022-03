Kerry Colleges Football

Games at noon, first named at home

Brendan O Shea Cup

Colaiste Na Sceilge V P.S Rathmore

Russell Cup

The Green V Pobscoil Corca Dhuibhne

Advertisement

Kerry Ladies Football

U14 Non County Player League

Division 5

Spa v Inbhear Scéine Gaels B

5:30

ScĂłr na nOg competitions begin tonight with the County Finals of Trath Na gCeist.

They’re on in the Centre Of Excellence, Currans at 7.30.