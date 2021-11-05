Friday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terrys Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 1

Shield-Final

Abbeydorney 4-09 Austin Stacks 1-02

Dunloe Cup:

Quarter Finals

Mercy Mounthawk v Tralee CBS @ 1 In the Centre of Excellence Currans

ISK Killorglin v Pres Milltown @ 1 in Beaufort

PS Chorcha Dhuibhne v St Brendans Killarney @ 1 in Annascaul.

Joe O’Connor Cup

Quarter Finals

I & J Abbeyfeale v St Pats Castleisland @ 11 in Cordal

Inver Sceine Kenmare v Col Na Sceilge @ 1 in Dr Crokes

Causeway Comp v PS Sliabh Luachra @ 11 in John Mitchels