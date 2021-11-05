Friday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terrys Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 1
Shield-Final
Abbeydorney 4-09 Austin Stacks 1-02
Dunloe Cup:
Quarter Finals
Mercy Mounthawk v Tralee CBS @ 1 In the Centre of Excellence Currans
ISK Killorglin v Pres Milltown @ 1 in Beaufort
PS Chorcha Dhuibhne v St Brendans Killarney @ 1 in Annascaul.
Advertisement
Joe O’Connor Cup
Quarter Finals
I & J Abbeyfeale v St Pats Castleisland @ 11 in Cordal
Inver Sceine Kenmare v Col Na Sceilge @ 1 in Dr Crokes
Causeway Comp v PS Sliabh Luachra @ 11 in John Mitchels