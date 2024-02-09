Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results

Feb 9, 2024
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2:
TK Bobcats 37 - 23 TK Cougars League;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2 NEW:
TK Bobcats 23 - 36 St Annes ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 NEW:
St Brendans 8 - 46 TK Cougars ;

Today:

Kerry Airport Men Div2:
TK Bobcats v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 19:45, ;

Kerry Airport Ladies Div 2:
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport Ladies Div3 PoolB:
Cobras v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 20:00, ;
Rathmore Ravens v Tralee Tigers BC , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div3:
Rathmore Ravens v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3 Shield:
Rathmore Ravens v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 NEW:
St Colmans Sparks v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 18:00, ;

