Fowler May Invest In Leeds

Celtic's former head of football operations, Nick Hammond, has joined Leeds as an "interim advisor".

He's moved to the club - which was recently relegated from the Premier League - on what's only been described as a short-term contract.

Hammond will help Leeds with their recruitment this summer.

Seperatley,

Leeds could soon have the financial backing of golfers Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Fowler says they're looking at "potentially" being involved with the 49ers Enterprises, after the American group agreed terms to take full control at Elland Road.

He tells Sky Sports News he's excited at the prospect of being involved in the sport.