Former Wimbledon and French Open champion banned for four years

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep has been banned from tennis for four years.

She’s been punished for testing positive for a banned substance at last year’s US Open, and for irregularities in her biological passport.

Halep contested that she had taken a contaminated supplement, but a tribunal found that could not have accounted for the levels of the substance in her sample.

Advertisement

Her ban is back-dated to October of last year, meaning the 31-year old won’t be free to play again until October of 2026.