Former Wimbledon and French Open champion banned for four years

Sep 12, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep has been banned from tennis for four years.

She’s been punished for testing positive for a banned substance at last year’s US Open, and for irregularities in her biological passport.

Halep contested that she had taken a contaminated supplement, but a tribunal found that could not have accounted for the levels of the substance in her sample.

Her ban is back-dated to October of last year, meaning the 31-year old won’t be free to play again until October of 2026.

