Former Kerry Captain Not Surprised By O'Connor Reappointment

Jack O'Connor has been given a new two year term as manager of the Kerry senior footballers.

The Dromid man was ratified unanimously by club delegates at last nights County Board meeting.

O’Connor guided Kerry to lifting the Sam Maguire in 2022 before coming up short against Dublin in this years final. He’s aiming win his 5th All-Ireland title as Kerry manager this season.

Advertisement

I spoke with former Kerry Captain Billy O’Shea earlier… and put it to him that this announcement hasn’t shocked anyone…

Billy OS - Jacko