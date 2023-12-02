Fixtures confirmed for Munster pre season competitions

Fixtures have been confirmed for the 2024 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and the McGrath Cup Football competition.

All 6 counties have entered each tournament and will play 1 home and 1 away group game each. The winner of each group will contest the respective Finals.

In the McGrath Cup Kerry are to host Tipperary on Wednesday January 3rd and go to Limerick on Monday the 8th. The final is on Friday January 19th.

The Hurling League has Kerry home to Waterford on Tuesday January 2nd and away to Tipperary on Sunday the 14th. The final is fixed for Sunday January 21st.

2024 McGrath Cup Senior Football

Round Date Venue Referee Report

Group A Kerry Tipperary 3/1 Kerry venue

Group A Limerick Kerry 8/1 Limerick venue

Group A Tipperary Limerick 13/1 Tipperary venue

Group B Clare Cork 3/1 Clare venue

Group B Waterford Clare 8/1 Waterford venue

Group B Cork Waterford 13/1 Cork venue

Final 19/1

2024 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Round Date Venue Referee Report

Group A Clare Limerick 2/1 Clare venue

Group A Limerick Cork 7/1 Limerick venue

Group A Cork Clare 14/1 Cork venue

Group B Kerry Waterford 2/1 Kerry venue

Group B Waterford Tipperary 7/1 Waterford venue

Group B Tipperary Kerry 14/1 Tipperary venue

Final 21/1