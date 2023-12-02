Fixtures confirmed for Munster pre season competitions

Fixtures have been confirmed for the 2024 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and the McGrath Cup Football competition.
All 6 counties have entered each tournament and will play 1 home and 1 away group game each. The winner of each group will contest the respective Finals.
In the McGrath Cup Kerry are to host Tipperary on Wednesday January 3rd and go to Limerick on Monday the 8th. The final is on Friday January 19th.
The Hurling League has Kerry home to Waterford on Tuesday January 2nd and away to Tipperary on Sunday the 14th. The final is fixed for Sunday January 21st.
2024 McGrath Cup Senior Football
Round Date Venue Referee Report
Group A Kerry Tipperary 3/1 Kerry venue
Group A Limerick Kerry 8/1 Limerick venue
Group A Tipperary Limerick 13/1 Tipperary venue
Group B Clare Cork 3/1 Clare venue
Group B Waterford Clare 8/1 Waterford venue
Group B Cork Waterford 13/1 Cork venue
Final 19/1
2024 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League
Round Date Venue Referee Report
Group A Clare Limerick 2/1 Clare venue
Group A Limerick Cork 7/1 Limerick venue
Group A Cork Clare 14/1 Cork venue
Group B Kerry Waterford 2/1 Kerry venue
Group B Waterford Tipperary 7/1 Waterford venue
Group B Tipperary Kerry 14/1 Tipperary venue
Final 21/1