Fixtures confirmed for County Senior Football Championship

Fixtures have been confirmed for the opening round of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.
Games are split evenly across the final weekend of this month.
There are 3 double headers while in all matches there has to be a winner on the day
Saturday October 30th
@ 3
Feale Rgs v Sth Kerry Venue: Milltown
@ 3
Spa v Legion Venue:Fitzgerald Stadium
@ 5
St Kierans v Kerins O Rahillys Venue:Austin Stack Park
@ 7
Austin Stacks v East Kerry Venue:Austin Stack Park
Sunday October 31st
@ 1
Templenoe v Shannon Rgs Venue:Fitzgerald Stadium
@ 3
Kenmare Shamrocks v St Brendans Venue:Fitzgerald Stadium
@ 3
West Kerry v Dr Crokes Venue:Austin Stack Park
@ 5
Dingle v Mid Kerry Venue:Austin Stack Park