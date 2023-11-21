Fermanagh GAA say there is "shock and disappointment" around the county over GAA proposals

Fermanagh GAA say there is 'shock and disappointment' in the county over GAA proposals to exclude their senior team from the Allianz Hurling Leagues.

Under a proposal set to go before a Central Council meeting next month, they would be one of five teams consigned to only Lory Meagher Cup action.

This is off the back of a proposal to remove counties with less than five adult hurling clubs from the Allianz Hurling Leagues.

Advertisement

After a special meeting was held last night, Fermanagh say all stakeholders in the county are 'unanimous' in their opposition to the plans.