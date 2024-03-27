Advertisement
Feeley In Good Form Ahead Of Rás Mumhan

Mar 27, 2024 17:44 By brendan
Feeley In Good Form Ahead Of Rás Mumhan
The Rás Mumhan returns to the Kingdom with 4 days of competitive action over the Easter weekend

 

With a full entry list, it is sure to be an action packed weekend of cycling on the Kerry roads.

Former Rás Tailteann winner Daire Feeley is among the favourites to take the title. Speaking with me earlier, the Roscommon Rocket says he’s feeling good ahead of the Rás…

The Rás Mumhan begins this Friday with a new Team Time Trial event. The 9km route will go from Currow village to Castleisland.

 

First team off at 12:02 pm with 2-minute intervals.

