Feeley In Good Form Ahead Of Rás Mumhan

The Rás Mumhan returns to the Kingdom with 4 days of competitive action over the Easter weekend
With a full entry list, it is sure to be an action packed weekend of cycling on the Kerry roads.
Advertisement
Former Rás Tailteann winner Daire Feeley is among the favourites to take the title. Speaking with me earlier, the Roscommon Rocket says he’s feeling good ahead of the Rás…
Advertisement
The Rás Mumhan begins this Friday with a new Team Time Trial event. The 9km route will go from Currow village to Castleisland.
Advertisement
First team off at 12:02 pm with 2-minute intervals.