FA Cup Fixtures announced

West Ham booked an FA Cup fifth round trip to Manchester United last night.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio saw David Moyes’ side win 2-nil away to Derby.

It was the League One side's first defeat since October.

Among the other ties in the last 16 is Manchester City's trip to Bristol City, while Tottenham will be away to either Sheffield United or Wrexham.

Brighton - who knocked out holders Liverpool - head to Stoke.

After Saturday’s draw at Ewood Park, Birmingham and Blackburn meet again tonight in their fourth round replay.

A fifth round trip to Leicester awaits the winner, and there’s a 7.45 start at St. Andrew’s.