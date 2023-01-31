Advertisement
Sport

FA Cup Fixtures announced

Jan 31, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
FA Cup Fixtures announced FA Cup Fixtures announced
Share this article

West Ham booked an FA Cup fifth round trip to Manchester United last night.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio saw David Moyes’ side win 2-nil away to Derby.

It was the League One side's first defeat since October.

Advertisement

Among the other ties in the last 16 is Manchester City's trip to Bristol City, while Tottenham will be away to either Sheffield United or Wrexham.

Brighton - who knocked out holders Liverpool - head to Stoke.

After Saturday’s draw at Ewood Park, Birmingham and Blackburn meet again tonight in their fourth round replay.

Advertisement

A fifth round trip to Leicester awaits the winner, and there’s a 7.45 start at St. Andrew’s.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus