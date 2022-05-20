Advertisement
Sport

Everton secure Premier League status

May 20, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Everton secure Premier League status
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal helped Everton secure their Premier League status in dramatic fashion last night.

The Toffees came from 2-nil down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and move four points clear of the relegation zone with one game to play.

Burnley climbed out of the bottom three on goal difference thanks to a 1-all draw with Aston Villa.

It means Leeds occupy the final relegation place ahead of Sunday's last round of fixtures.

In the night's other game, Chelsea all but assured themselves of third place after coming from behind to draw 1-all with Leicester.

