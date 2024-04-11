Advertisement
Sport

Europa League and Conference League's Qtr Finals Tonight

Apr 11, 2024 11:04 By radiokerrysport
Europa League and Conference League's Qtr Finals Tonight
Share this article

The Europa League reaches its quarter-final stage tonight, with Liverpool welcoming Atalanta to Anfield.

Pep Guardiola previously said it was so tough facing Atalanta, it was like visiting the dentist.

Here's Klopp's response to that:

Advertisement

West Ham are in Germany to face Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

There’s an all-Italian meeting of AC Milan and Roma.

Advertisement

And Benfica play Marseille.

===

Aston Villa play a first European quarter-final in 26-years as Lille visit Villa Park in the Conference League.

Advertisement

Olympiakos play Fenerbahce.

Viktoria Plzen face Fiorentina.

And Club Brugge take on PAOK.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Masters Gets Underway Today
Advertisement
Barcelona and Athletico Win In Champions League Qtr Finals
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Masters Gets Underway Today
Barcelona and Athletico Win In Champions League Qtr Finals
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus