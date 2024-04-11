Europa League and Conference League's Qtr Finals Tonight

The Europa League reaches its quarter-final stage tonight, with Liverpool welcoming Atalanta to Anfield.

Pep Guardiola previously said it was so tough facing Atalanta, it was like visiting the dentist.

Here's Klopp's response to that:

West Ham are in Germany to face Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

There’s an all-Italian meeting of AC Milan and Roma.

And Benfica play Marseille.

Aston Villa play a first European quarter-final in 26-years as Lille visit Villa Park in the Conference League.

Olympiakos play Fenerbahce.

Viktoria Plzen face Fiorentina.

And Club Brugge take on PAOK.