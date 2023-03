Two-time European Indoors medallist, Mark English, has been forced to withdraw from this year's event in Istanbul.

The Donegal man pulled out due to illness leaving 13 Irish athletes to compete at the championships which start today.

John Fitzsimons will be the first Irish athlete on track when he competes in the heats of the 800 metres just before 4:15.

The 1500m heats has Andrew Coscoran in the starters list at 6.15pm while Luke McCann goes in another heat at 6.25pm.