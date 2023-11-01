Advertisement
Sport

Emergency Plan In Place As Carbery And Crowley Unavailable For Munster

Nov 1, 2023 13:33 By brendan
Joey Carbery is out for the forseeable with a serious writs injury he sustained in their draw against Bennetton last weekend.

Carberys injury means that Munster have no outhalves from last season now available for selection.
Crowley is yet to return from his break following the World Cup while Ben Healy has left the province for Edinburgh and Scotland.

Attack coach Mike Prendergast says they have a plan in place until Crowley returns…

Munster take on Dragons this Saturday in Corks Musgrave Park at 5.15pm.

