East Kerry decider confirmed for Sunday December 12th

Nov 29, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
The 2020 Final of the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, has been confirmed for Sunday December 12th.

Fitzgerald Stadium will host the 2 o’clock showdown between Spa and Dr Crokes.

There will be extra time if necessary.

Venues have yet to be decided for the 2021 East Kerry U17 Championship Finals.

The As, between Kenmare/Kilgarvan and Glenflesk, is on at noon next Sunday, as is the Bs featuring Fossa and Firies.

The Division 3 Final of the East Region U17 League 2021 will be between Gneeveguilla and Spa, next Saturday at 2 at a venue to be confirmed.

These games must produce a winner on the day.

Meanwhile, An Ghaeltacht will play Dingle in the Final of the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship on Sunday December 12th at 2.30 in Páirc an Ághasaigh.

