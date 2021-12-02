Dundee United are optimistic their clash with Celtic will go ahead

Dundee United are optimistic that their Scottish Premiership match against Celtic on Sunday will be able to go ahead as planned despite damage to Tannadice caused by Storm Arwen last weekend.

Parts of a stand roof were blown down by high winds.

The club believe remedial work will have been done in time to allow the televised fixture to take place.

In the Scottish Premiership Celtic aim to cut the gap to leaders Rangers at the top of the table to four points when they host third placed Hearts tonight.