Dublin derby today in FAI Cup final

For the first time in 21 years the Extra-dot-i-e FAI Cup final today will be a Dublin derby.

Bohemians and St. Pat's meet in the showpiece at the Aviva Stadium from 4-o'clock this afternoon.

The Gypsies' last succsess in the competition came in 2008 while St. Pat's won it in 2014.

Today represents Bohs' last chance to secure playing in Europe next season.

Their manager Keith Long will not be on the sideline due to suspension while Pat's are set to be without John Mountney who is out with a knee injury.