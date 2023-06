Galway will play Mayo next weekend in the preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

That game will be played in Salthill with details of the fixture to be confirmed at lunchtime.

Cork will play Roscommon, Kildare will take on Monaghan, and Donegal will have home advantage against Tyrone.

Meanwhile in the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup, Meath will play Antrim and former manager Andy McEntee.

Down and Laois will meet in the other semi-final.