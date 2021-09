Holders East Kerry have been drawn against Austin Stacks in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

Spa will take on Legion

Templenoe meet Shannon Rangers

Feale Rangers face South Kerry

West Kerry clash with Dr.Crokes

Kenmare Shamrocks were paired with St.Brendans

Dingle play Mid Kerry

And it’s St.Kierans against Kerins O’Rahillys.