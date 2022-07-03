Dramatic finish sees Tipperary claim minor title

After a dramatic finish Tipperary have beaten Offaly to deny them their first All-Ireland minor hurling title since 1989.
1-17 to 1-16 was the final score at Nowlan Park thanks to a last minute Tipp goal after a scramble.
