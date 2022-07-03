Advertisement
Dramatic finish sees Tipperary claim minor title

Jul 3, 2022 15:07 By radiokerrynews
After a dramatic finish Tipperary have beaten Offaly to deny them their first All-Ireland minor hurling title since 1989.

1-17 to 1-16 was the final score at Nowlan Park thanks to a last minute Tipp goal after a scramble.

