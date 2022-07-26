Down latest county to lose manager

Down are the latest county looking for a new senior football manager.

James McCartan last night confirmed his decision to step down from the role.

His second spell in charge lasted just one season - with the Mourne men suffering relegation to Division Three earlier this year.

In his previous stint at the helm, McCartan guided his native county to the All-Ireland final of 2010.

Colm O'Rourke's appointment as the new manager of the Meath senior footballers is expected to be ratified tonight.

The two-time All-Ireland winner will take over from Andy McEntee.

Barry Callaghan and Stephen Bray will form part of O'Rourke's backroom team.