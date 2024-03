Garveys Tralee Warriors were beaten by a point in last night's Insuremyvan.ie Men's Superleague quarter-final.

Griffith College Éanna progressed to the semi-final by 82 points to 81.

There was disappointment in the Insuremyvan.ie Men's National as well for Scott Lakers St Paul's Killarney.

Advertisement

They lost their quarter-final away to UCD Marian by 96 points to 81.