Double at Rathkeale for the Flynn Family Syndicate, Tarbert

Nov 27, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrynews
There was a double at the Rathkeale coursing meeting for the Flynns of Tarbert, with wins in the Oaks TS for Marvelous Model & All Age Bitch for Howdylittlelady.

James O'Connor reports

