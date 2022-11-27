Double at Rathkeale for the Flynn Family Syndicate, Tarbert

There was a double at the Rathkeale coursing meeting for the Flynns of Tarbert, with wins in the Oaks TS for Marvelous Model & All Age Bitch for Howdylittlelady.
James O'Connor reports
