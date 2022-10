Tomorrow's Donegal Senior Football final and all other championship games in the county have been postponed this weekend following yesterday's tragedy in Creeslough.

St Eunan's and Naomh Conaill had been set to meet in tomorrow's decider and Donegal GAA say their prayers are with the community of Creeslough.

Organisers of the Donegal Harvest Rally have also postponed tomorrow's race, which was set to conclude the National Rally Championship.