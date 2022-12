Brendan Dolan is safely through to round-3 at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Fermanagh man rocked Jimmy Hendricks with a 3-1 win, and will face the winner of this evening’s clash of Johnny Clayton and Danny van Trijp.

Chris Dobey beat Martijn Kleermaker 3-nil to set up a third round date with Gary Anderson.

2018 champion Rob Cross beat Scott Williams 3-1.