Novak Djokovic clinched a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a straight sets victory against Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open last night.

The second seed won 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to go all the way in the competition for the fourth time at Flushing Meadows.

This latest Grand Slam success brings Djokovic level with Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.