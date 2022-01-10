Djokovic wins appeal against decision to cancel visa ahead of Australian Open

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic has successfully appealed against a decision to cancel his visa ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic understood he'd been granted a medical exemption to compete in Melbourne, though it's believed he's not vaccinated against Covid-19,.

A judge has now ruled the decision by border officials to revoke it was unreasonable.

Advertisement

The Australian immigration minister could still step in to cancel his visa again, but as of now Djokovic will be able to defend his Australian Open title next week.