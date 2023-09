Daniil Medvedev has ended Carlos Alcaraz's title defence at the US Open tennis, with a four set victory in the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic eased past American Ben Shelton - and will now chase a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Coco Gauff is looking to win her first ever Grand Slam singles title tonight.

Advertisement

The home favourite and sixth seed takes on the new world number-1 Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.

Play at Flushing Meadows is due to get underway at 9pm, Irish time.