Novak Djokovic is through to the quarter-finals of the men's singles at the US Open.

He was a straight sets winner over Borna Gojo overnight.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz is in action later today when he plays Matteo Arnaldi.

In the women's singles, world number one Iga Swiatek was knocked out.

She lost in three sets to Jelena Ostapenko.