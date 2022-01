Novak Djokovic has thanked people around the world for their support as he awaits the result of his appeal to being refused entry into Australia.

The world tennis number one has had his Visa revoked over complications surrounding his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Czech player Renata Voracova has also been detained ahead of the Australian Open with similar visa issues

Djokovic's mother has been speaking at a rally in Belgrade to support her son