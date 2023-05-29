Advertisement
Djokovic safely into the second round at Roland Garros

May 29, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic safely into the second round at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic is safely into the second round at Roland Garros.

The men’s third seed beat the American, Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 to set up a second round contest with Marton Fucsovics.

Men’s tenth seed Felix Auger Aliassime is out, beaten in straight sets by Fabio Fognini.

There have been wins today for Cam Norrie, Alex De Minaur and Denis Shapovalov.

Sloane Stephens advanced to the women’s second round by beating sixteenth seed, Karolina Pliskova.

Also victorious today were Madison Keys and Donna Vekic.

