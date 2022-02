Novak Djokovic says he is prepared to miss future Grand Slam tournaments if there is a mandatory requirement to receive a vaccine for Covid-19.

The Serb has told the BBC that he's not against vaccinations, but supports the freedom to choose what goes into his own body.

Djokovic was deported from Melbourne before the Australian Open, which was won by Rafael Nadal, who moved past Djokovic in the number of men's singles Grand Slam titles won.