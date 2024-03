World number one Novak Djokovic has split from coach Goran Ivanisevic.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has thanked the 2001 Wimbledon winner for helping him to some "record breaking achievements".

Ivanisevic became the Serbian's main coach in March 2022, with Djokovic clinching three out of four major titles the following year in one of the best seasons of his career.